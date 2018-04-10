× More than 300 new jobs coming to Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Israeli manufacturer Albaad will add 302 new jobs at its Reidsville location over the next three years.

The company, which has been in Reidsville since 2004, is investing $45 million to increase production at the plant.

Albaad makes wet wipes and feminine hygiene products.

The average salary for the jobs will be $38,000 per year, which is $4,000 per year more than the average salary in Rockingham County.

