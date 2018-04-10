Missing 3-year-old North Carolina girl found unresponsive in water near home

BAHAMA, N.C. — A 3-year-old North Carolina girl was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive in the water near her home Monday, WTVD reports. She remains in intensive care.

Authorities say the girl had wandered away from her home with her dog.

Paramedics worked to save the 3-year-old who was pulled from the water behind a ranch-style home on Rougemont Road in Durham County.

First responders drove the girl in a golf cart up the hill before loading her into an ambulance.

She was taken to Duke University Hospital.

Durham County deputies executed a search warrant on the little girl’s home in the 9700 block of Rougemont Road. Evidence recovered at the scene is being analyzed, the sheriff’s office said.

At this time, it’s unclear how long the toddler was in the water.

What we know about the girl pulled from the water here behind this property in bahama at 11 on #abc11 pic.twitter.com/tGl6ba5AZ6 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) April 10, 2018