Missing local 15-year-old girl found, 44-year-old man arrested

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 15-year-old girl has been found in Guilford County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Amelia Hill was found in the Pleasant Garden area between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Amelia had been missing since Saturday night when she was last seen in the area of U.S. 62 and Interstate 85 in Guilford County.

The sheriff’s office said Earl Robert Cunningham, 44, has been arrested and is being questioned.

Capt. David Pruitt, with the sheriff’s office, said Amelia was not with Cunningham when she was found.

Amelia is safe and is being returned to her family.