× Lexington man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 65-year-old Lexington man faces multiple child sex charges, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Feb. 19, investigators with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 5-year-old juvenile.

The child was interviewed at the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville and explained what happened.

As a result of the interview, James Newsome was arrested and charged with first-degree statutory sex offense and indecent liberties with a minor.

He was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $175,000 secured bond. He has a May 14 court date.