High Point to break ground on new multi-use stadium

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- On the corner of North Elm Street and Church Avenue in High Point, you can see signs of progress.

“We are breaking ground but we have already broke ground. There's already work going on on the site and this is the site of what we believe will be a catalyst for the transformation of downtown High Point,” Mayor Jay Wagner said.

Tuesday afternoon, construction trucks moved back and forth on what will be the new $36 million multi-use stadium.

It is set to be completed in 2019.

The city is also looking towards a long-term development plan for that area.

“Our plan is to have at least $99 million worth of new development within 10 years,” Wagner said.

“It's about bringing in sidewalk life, having people living and working downtown. Having 24/7, 365 downtown for High Point. A place for our market people can come to when they're here,” he said.

High Point native Coy Williard is chairman for High Point Baseball Inc., the organization behind the new team.

Williard says the new stadium will help the city grow.

“This is so much more than a baseball stadium. It is a multi-purpose stadium, but with a children's museum, a convention center…and what will grow around here with hotels,” said Williard.

The new stadium is set to open roughly a year from now.

The city is still working on where to eventually build apartments in downtown.

The official ground breaking is Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the construction site on North Elm Street.

FOX8 will be streaming the event live on our website.