Here’s how to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry’s on Tuesday

If you’re a fan of ice cream, you’re in for a sweet treat!

Ben & Jerry’s will be handing out free cones Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. at its hundreds of Schoop Shops across the nation.

The Vermont-based company has been celebrating “Free Cone Day” every year since 1979.

“Since 1979, it’s been our way to celebrate and say thanks to our awesome fans for another year of support,” the company said in a Facebook post. “And we’ve kept it up every year since, spreading the peace, love & FREE ice cream around the world!”

All flavors are available and there’s no apparent limit to the number of single scoop cones one can have — so prepare for multiple trips through the line!

