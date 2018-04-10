Friends remember security guard killed in Burlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Joey Le and Eric Phouyaphone sit out on a deck on Adams Lake in Greensboro, trying to figure out how to move forward after one of their best friends was killed over the weekend.

"I feel like I didn't get to say everything I need to," Le said. "We'll never have another brother like that again."

"I can't believe it," Phouyaphone said. "I feel like this is just a dream that I need to wake up."

Sunday night, police say three men held up the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes business in Burlington. Police say the suspects shot and killed the security guard, 25-year-old Michael Le.

Knowing the way their friend died leaves a bad taste in Le and Phouyaphone's mouth.

"He did not deserve it," Phouyaphone said. "He was one of the greatest person on earth."

It's especially hard, knowing Le leaves behind a young son. He's 8 years old.

"I've never seen someone love their child the way Mike loved his son," Le said.

Now the two friends want closure.

"He needs justice," Phouyaphone said. "Anybody that got information, hopefully they let the police know."

If anyone has information on this killing, they're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.