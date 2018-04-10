× Former Davidson County Sheriff Gerald Hege allowed to run for sheriff again, board says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Board of Elections ruled 3-1 Tuesday afternoon that Gerald Hege will be allowed to run for sheriff again.

In late February, the former Davidson County sheriff filed to run for sheriff. A challenge was issued arguing that he could not run, due to a past felony conviction.

The board discussed the issue for more than an hour Tuesday afternoon.

Hege ran back in 2010 and Sheriff David Grice defeated him. His candidacy that year prompted the General Assembly to amend the state constitution and ban convicted felons from running for sheriff.

Hege pleaded guilty to two felony counts in 2004 in connection with allegations of embezzlement, negligence, and misconduct in the sheriff’s office.

Hege served as sheriff for 10 years starting in the early 1990s.

In December of last year, a new state law took effect that reduced the number of time people convicted of non-violent felonies has to wait to have those crimes wiped from their records.

Davidson County Clerk of Court Brian Shipwash said his records show no felony convictions for Hege.

Grice, Richard Simmons Jr. and Gregory Wood have also filed to run for sheriff.

