Death of pregnant 18-year-old in North Carolina now investigated as double homicide

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are investigating the death of an 18-year-old pregnant woman found dead Sunday night in a car as a homicide, according to WTVD.

Aiyonna Clarice Barrett was found dead around 7:45 p.m. in a car on a dirt road in Southern Pines.

She was pregnant will a full-term unborn child, who also died.

In accordance with North Carolina General Statute, this case will now be investigated as a double homicide, “pursuing justice not only for Aiyonna Clarice Barrett but for her full-term child as well,” police said.

Barrett’s family said in a statement Monday that they “expected justice to be served.”

“We fully support law enforcement in their efforts to find out who did this and hope that person is found immediately and arrested,” the family said. “We are aware of numerous people speaking out on social media about their theories but none of those statements should be regarded as being made on behalf of our family.”