Davidson County Board of Elections holds hearing to consider the challenge of Gerald Hege’s eligibility as candidate for Sheriff

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Board of Elections is holding a hearing at noon Tuesday to consider the challenge of Gerald Hege’s eligibility as candidate for Sheriff.

The former Davidson County sheriff filed earlier this month to run for sheriff again.

Hege ran back in 2010 and Sheriff David Grice defeated him.

Hege’s candidacy that year prompted the General Assembly to amend the state constitution and ban convicted felons from running for sheriff.

Hege pleaded guilty to two felony counts in 2004 in connection to allegations of embezzlement, negligence and misconduct in the sheriff’s office.

Hege served as sheriff for 10 years starting in the early 1990s.

In December of last year, a new state law took effect that reduced the amount of time people convicted of non-violent felonies have to wait to have those crimes wiped from their records.

Davidson County Clerk of Court Brian Shipwash said his records show no felony convictions for Hege.

Grice, Richard Simmons Jr. and Gregory Wood have also filed to run for sheriff.