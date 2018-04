WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash closed a road in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning, according to Winston-Salem police.

The crash closed Buchanon Street and knocked down power lines in the area.

It’s unknown if there were any injuries.

Buchanan Steet closed until further notice pic.twitter.com/EzmLPj0WdI — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) April 10, 2018