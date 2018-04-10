City of Winston-Salem changes approach to bulky item pickup, looking to cut costs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The City of Winston-Salem has changed its approach to bulky item pickup this year. Most notably, altering the way they notify residents of when workers will be in their neighborhoods.

Last year, the city spent $430,000 collecting 3,000 tons of bulky items. This year, to cut costs, they’ve done away with the primary way of telling residents when crews will be by their houses; fliers in the mail.

“We’ve had a few more phone calls this year,” said Johnnie Taylor, the city’s director of operations.

Instead, they’re asking that people visit their website, cityofws.org, and visit the service finder. There, you can put in your address (for single-family residences) and it will tell you when your pickup is scheduled.

Bulky items eligible for pickup include things like carpet, furniture, mattresses and appliances. Taylor says the city will not take things like tires, cement, wood and yard waste.

“Everybody gets one collection,” he added.

In addition, the city’s marketing department is working to let people know of other organizations who will take some of your gently-used items. They include Goodwill, Habitat for Humanity Restore, the Salvation Army Thrift Shop and the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission. All, except for Goodwill, can pick up items from your home.

“So if you’ll give them a call, some of those items they would probably be interested in,” Taylor said.​