12-year-old boy, brother allegedly aimed loaded AR-15, handgun at neighbors

PHILADELPHIA — A 12-year-old boy and his 19-year-old brother were arrested Saturday evening after they allegedly threatened their neighbors with a loaded AR-15 and a handgun, according to WCAU.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Kennedy Street in Philadelphia. Police say Michael Mitchell and his younger brother had gotten into an argument with their neighbors.

Mitchell was holding a loaded handgun when he told his brother to get an AR-15 from their home. The boy allegedly retrieved the weapon and aimed it at the neighbors.

Police were called and the brothers were arrested.

Mitchell is charged with violation of the uniform firearms act-no license, terroristic threats, corruption of minors and criminal conspiracy. Charges against the minor are unknown.

Philadelphia police tweeted a photo of an officer with the weapons. The tweet warned parents to “make sure your weapons are secured.”

Saturday night, 15th District Officer Wrzesinski arrested two individuals for walking our streets with two loaded weapons. The AR-15 was being held by a 12 (yes, TWELVE) year old, and the Glock was in the hands of an 18-year-old. Parents: make sure your weapons are secured! pic.twitter.com/feEjc6jRg3 — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) April 9, 2018