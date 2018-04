× 1 dead, 1 injured after incident in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person is dead and another is injured following an incident in Burlington Tuesday afternoon, according to Chris Verdeck with Burlington police.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at a home on Lacy Street.

A suspect is known to police and police don’t think it was random.

