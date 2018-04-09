× Woman hospitalized after Thomasville house fire

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Thomasville early Sunday morning, according to Kevin Tolson with the Thomasville Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. at a home on East Sunrise Avenue. The blaze started on the second floor and made its way to the attic before destroying the roof.

There were four people in the home — one man and three women. The man owns the house and rents the rooms to the women, Tolson said.

One woman was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for smoke inhalation. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

Five city fire trucks, police and emergency crews responded to the scene.