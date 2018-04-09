× Roofer arrested after taking back roof from homeowner

MONROE, La. — A roofer in Louisiana is accused of reclaiming a roof after he wasn’t paid for his work, according to The News-Star.

Andrew Jackson Higdon, 66, was arrested and charged with simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

According to an arrest warrant, Ouachita Parish deputies went to a home in Monroe on Dec. 29, 2016 in reference to a property damage complaint. The victim said that Higdon had agreed to replace her roof in June 2016 and wait for payment until her insurance issued a check.

But in mid-December, she said Higdon started asking for the full amount. She said that he told her if she didn’t pay, he would take the roof and her house would be damaged when it rained.

When she came home on Dec. 22, the roof and roofing paper were gone, and rainwater resulted in $11,500 in damage.

Higdon has since been released from jail after posting his $4,500 bond.