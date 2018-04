× Rockingham County deputies searching for man accused of kidnapping, assault

WENTWORTH, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are searching for a wanted man, according to a news release.

Matthew Lee Martin, 31, of Eden, is wanted for first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female and communicating threats.

The sheriff’s office did not release details about what led to the charges.

Anyone with information on where Martin is can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.