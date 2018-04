Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Reelin' for Research is a year-round fundraiser that benefits UNC Children's Hospital and childhood cancer research. The foundation is celebrating it's 10th year.

Each year, Reelin' for Research holds an offshore fishing tournament to help raise even more funds for cancer research.

On Monday, Reelin' for Research's chairman and founder, Richard Montana, stopped by FOX8 to talk about this year's event.

For more information, visit reelinforresearch.org.