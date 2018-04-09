× Pregnant woman’s body found in car in North Carolina

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Police in North Carolina are investigating after an 18-year-old pregnant woman was found dead Sunday night near a wooded area in Southern Pines, according to WTVD.

Aiyonna Clarice Barrett was found dead around 7:45 p.m. in a car on a dirt road near South Gaines Street.

At this time, detectives believe this was not a random act of violence. They are calling her death suspicious.

A cause of death will not be released until the State Medical Examiner finishes an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday.