Mom arrested after toddler eats THC-laced mac and cheese

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona mother was arrested after police said her young daughter ate THC-laced macaroni and cheese, according to the Tempe Police Department. THC is a chemical in cannabis that gets you high.

Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse.

The Department of Child Safety was notified by someone in Limpert’s home that her almost-two-year-old daughter had ingested THC butter while eating macaroni and cheese with her father.

“During that time, neither parent took the child to immediate emergency care,” the police report said.

It continued, “It was witnessed inside of the residence that [they] both laughed about the side effects the child experienced during that time and then proceeded to place her into their backyard pool to use the cold water to ‘shock’ her.”

It wasn’t until two days later that the Department of Child Safety was notified and arrived to take custody of all three kids living in the home.

Hospital officials later confirmed that they found THC in the infant’s system.

Limpert also admitted to making the mac and cheese with THC for her husband, but did not know her daughter ingested it.

At the home, police found two marijuana grow tents in the garage.

They also found mushrooms, bongs and pipes, containers of hash oil and other drug paraphernalia.

In the home’s refrigerator, “on the top shelf were three large tubs of THC butter.”