Missing 15-year-old possibly spotted at Randleman Walmart

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A teen who was last seen on Saturday was possibly spotted by a surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says 15-year-old Amelia Hill was last seen in the area of U.S. 62 and Interstate 85 in Guilford County Saturday night.

A female believed to be Amelia and an unknown man were captured on surveillance camera at the Randleman Walmart between 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday.

They were believed to be traveling in a white four-door Ford F-250 pickup.

Anyone with information on Amelia’s location or the identity of the man in the surveillance photo is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355.