× Man arrested in chase that started in Greensboro, ended with crash in High Point

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A man wanted after a police chase started in Greensboro and ended with a crash in High Point has turned himself in, according to Beverly Stewart with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Chauncey Javon Fleming, 20, turned himself into police and has already posted his $7,500 bond. Terez Keith Johnson, 21, was previously taken into custody in connection with the chase.

Johnson was identified as the driver of a stolen U-Haul truck that led authorities on a chase on Saturday that ended in a crash near Timberwood Drive and Banbridge Drive behind Furnitureland South.

He ended up in that neighborhood after taking Interstate 40 westbound to Interstate 85.

Johnson faces charges that include speeding to elude, possession of a stolen vehicle and careless and reckless driving, according to authorities.

Fleming was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resist, delay and obstruct.

Greensboro police, High Point police and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the chase.

The U-Haul truck was stolen April 5 in Greensboro.