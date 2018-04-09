× High Point man accused of multiple kidnappings, sex offenses faces new charges

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point man accused of multiple kidnappings and sex offenses faces new charges.

Michael Dean Myers, 31, of High Point, was charged Friday with second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female and second-degree forcible sex offense.

Myers already faced numerous charges following his arrest last month.

Myers is being held in the High Point Jail under a $5,500,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court May 4.