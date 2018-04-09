Healthy Spring: Healthy Spine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shirley had been seeing a chiropractor for years to treat her back pain, and it helped for a while. As she got older though, the pain only got worse and she noticed her back was curving further and further forward. By December 2015, it was so painful that she had to find another solution. She could no longer lie down in her bed or stand up straight without severe pain. Shirley stopped driving the following January because it was too painful to sit and it was difficult for her to walk even short distances. The only way she was able to sleep was for three hours at a time, in a recliner, bent over with a pillow on her knees.

Complex spinal deformities like Shirley’s can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. By the time Shirley saw Dr. Stern, she could barely walk because of the way her spine had curved. She needed to have three surgeries to correct the bend and scoliosis that had developed over time.

Shirley had all three surgeries in April 2016 and was in the hospital for about six days. She doesn’t remember much of her stay, but from the moment she woke up she felt immediate relief. While she experienced the pain that comes with recovery, she could now lie down in a bed without being in the same terrible pain she’d felt before. She slowly built up her strength over the next two months, and now it feels like she has her life back! She can stand up straight, lie down, walk and drive without pain. Shirley hasn’t needed pain medication since the July after her surgery and she feels great. Most people shrink as they age, but with Dr. Stern’s help, Shirley grew two inches.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Joseph Stern is a neurosurgeon at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates. Dr. Stern is a 1989 graduate of the University of Michigan Medical School. He completed his residency in neurological surgery at the University of Michigan, and completed a fellowship in spinal surgery at Jean Dudousset, Hospital St. Vincent de Paul in Paris, France.