Greensboro man’s gun rights comments go viral days after city council meeting

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- At Tuesday’s Greensboro City Council meeting, Mark Robinson’s message was loud and clear.

“We are the first ones taxed and the last ones considered and the first ones punished when things like this happen. Because our rights are the ones being taken away,” he said during the meeting.

Robinson made his passionate comments in front of both the city and people on both sides of the gun show debate.

“I just couldn't believe that they would try to you know, cancel the gun show in response something a criminal did. It just doesn't make any sense,” he explained Monday afternoon.

The Greensboro native, who describes himself as an avid supporter of the National Rifle Association, says he decided to go to the public forum last week after hearing that some council members wanted to cancel the Gun and Knife Show slated to come to the Greensboro Coliseum this summer.

“It punishes everybody. I mean you are not punishing any criminals by canceling the gun show because criminals are going to get guns no matter what,” Robinson said.

He says he felt the need to stand up for his Second Amendment rights.

He delivered a roughly four-minute speech, that within a matter of days went viral since Congressman Mark Walker posted the video of Robinson’s speech on Facebook.

“The people that have reached out to me that this has touched and inspired and given me such kind words...those people, I can't say thank you enough,” Robinson said.

He says he’s not a gun owner, but that his message is about protecting gun owners' rights.

“I’m not going to change my strategy to suit the audience. I’m going to keep doing what I do. So, I’m going to keep saying what I say and I feel the same way about this,” he went on to say.

While there's support, Robinson has also received some backlash online for his comments.

He tells FOX8 that he's been in contact with Walker along with organizations like the NRA.

Robinson says he wants to continue to keep his message going.