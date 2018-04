× Greensboro man accused of shooting pedestrian with paintball gun

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is accused of shooting a pedestrian with a paintball gun Sunday afternoon, according to a Greensboro police report.

The incident happened at 3:25 p.m. in the area of West Florida Street and Highland Avenue. Police say 20-year-old Tyree Sintelins Knight was in a vehicle when he fired shots at the 50-year-old.

Following an investigation, Knight was charged with simple assault.