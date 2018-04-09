Fort Bragg solider arrested on charges of solicitation of prostitution, felony sexual offense
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Sunday on several charges, including solicitation of prostitution and felony sexual offense by force, WTVD reported.
Alejandro Cabrejos, 38, is also charged with assault by pointing a gun, sexual battery and kidnapping.
According to the arrest report, Cabrejos was arrested in the area of Santa Fe Drive and All American Freeway.
He is being held on $625,000 bond.
The circumstances around the arrest have not been released.