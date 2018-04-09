Convenience store to close after clerk shoots, kills teen for stealing beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Tennessee convenience store will close after a clerk admitted to fatally shooting a 17-year-old for stealing a beer, according to WREG.

Anwar Ghazali, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Dorian Harris.

According to arrest warrants, Ghazali chased Harris after he stole a beer from Top Stop Shop in late March. He then allegedly shot him from behind.

Harris was found dead two days later next to a woman's home.

WREG reports that a store employee said the business is now for sale. For the last few days, activist and family members have been calling for the store's closure.

"If they close this location, it's still more stores that goes through the same thing. It just ain't took it this far," said activist Casio Montez.

The station was unable to reach the store's owner to confirm.