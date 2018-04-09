× Bond raised to $2M for former High Point Walmart employee accused of sex crimes at store involving children

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The bond for a former Walmart employee accused of sex crimes at the store involving children was raised to $2 million at a court appearance Monday.

Caleb Michael Bowers, 20, of Trinity, faces one count of felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and another count of felony indecent liberties with a child.

The suspect first approached a 12-year-old boy in the electronics section of the Walmart at 2628 South Main St. on Jan. 27, according to a High Point police press release.

Then, on March 31, police said the suspect approached a 10-year-old boy in the same store’s toy section.

Police said the suspect approached both children while they were unattended, talked to them and then the criminal acts occurred.

Police have not released specific details about the allegations.

Bowers could face 59 months behind bars. His next court date is June 15.

At the Monday court appearance, a mental health review was requested.

Walmart spokesperson Justin Rushing released the following statement to FOX8 via email on Saturday:

“We take this matter very seriously and work to maintain a safe environment for our customers and associates. The person in question is no longer with the company. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement during their investigation, and will refer additional questions to them.”

It was revealed in court Monday that Bowers has played both Santa and the Easter Bunny at Walmart before.

Police are still investigating the alleged crimes and Bowers’ tenure as an employee at the Walmart Supercenter at 2628 South Main St.