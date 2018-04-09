× Bail bondsman charged after shot fired outside Hanes Mall

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One of the bail bond agents who allegedly targeted a man in the Hanes Mall parking lot in mid-March has been charged, according to Winston-Salem police.

Thermon Desmond Sellers, of Charlotte, has been charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and violation of city ordinance discharge a firearm within the city limits. He is in jail under a $250,000 bond.

Sellers was arrested without incident in Orange County, N.C. by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department on April 6. He was released from custody under a $250,000 secured bond pending a court date of April 12.

Police went to the mall at 3320 Silas Creek Pkwy. shortly before 7:30 p.m. on March 17 in reference to a gunshot.

Authorities said bail bondsmen were trying to take Nathaniel Artillery Taylor into custody for several outstanding orders for arrest.

Investigators say when agents approached Taylor, he began driving recklessly. One of the agents, who was in the path of the vehicle, fired his weapon at Taylor, hitting his vehicle in the parking lot.

Taylor hit another vehicle in the mall’s parking lot and a second vehicle on Hanes Mall Boulevard. The drivers of the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

Taylor continued driving until his vehicle stopped in the driveway of the Silas Creek Crossing shopping center. He then got out and ran.

Taylor evaded law enforcement for about five days before he and his lawyer arranged his surrender to police.

He was arrested on March 22 and has since bonded out of jail.

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey on Monday issued a statement regarding the arrest of Sellers:

“First, I’d like to thank the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County District Attorney’s office for their timely and thorough investigation.

“Next, I’d like to thank our Bail Bond Regulatory Division in the Department of Insurance for their cooperation and assistance with these offices.

“I will not condone, nor will I tolerate any actions by bail agents that put the public in danger, particularly in such a public place as a large shopping mall parking lot. Our Bail Bond Regulatory Division is completing its review, and I’ll let you know when that’s done.”