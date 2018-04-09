1 killed, 2 injured in robbery at Burlington sweepstakes

BURLINGTON, N.C. — One man is dead and two others are recovering after an armed robbery at a sweepstakes in Burlington Sunday night, according to a press release.

The robbery happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Gone Fishing Sweepstakes on North Church Street. Arriving officers found three victims, two suffering from head injuries and one who had been shot.

Police say the person shot was a security officer for the business. He was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center where he was pronounce dead. The other two victims were identified as an employee and patron; they were taken to the hospital and released with bruising and swelling to the head.

One patrol and three employees were inside the business at the time of the robbery. Three men are believed to have robbed the sweepstakes before leaving the business on foot.

Burlington police say they are following up on several leads but the suspects have not been identified.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.