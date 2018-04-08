× Woman blames ‘windy day’ for cocaine found in purse

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A woman in Florida blamed a “windy day” after a police officer found cocaine in her purse.

WPLG reported that 26-year-old Kennecia Posey was stopped by police in Fort Pierce last month after being in a car that was reportedly swerving in the roadway.

Police searched the car and found cocaine and marijuana inside a purse that was on the suspect’s lap, according to the TV station.

“I don’t know anything about any cocaine,” Posey said, according to a police report. “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.”

The suspect was jailed on one count each of cocaine possession and marijuana possession.