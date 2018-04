WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A truck went into the median of Highway 52 northbound Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, but nobody was hurt, according to police.

The crash caused Highway 52 to temporarily shut down at Patterson Avenue, police said on Twitter at about 8 a.m. Saturday.

Photos posted to social media showed the truck in the median and eventually pulled out.

There is no word on what caused the crash or how long the lanes were shut down.