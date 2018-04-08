Silver Alert issued for woman reported missing in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing in Winston-Salem who authorities said has not been seen for nearly a week.

Chantel Canty Jones, 46, was last seen Monday at the Food Lion grocery store at 1499 New Walkertown Road, according to police.

She has been described as a black female standing 5’2” and weighing about 175 pounds with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Police said she may be wearing a red and white Winston-Salem State University hat, a yellow top and blue jeans.

Authorities said she may be in a white 2016 Hyundai Accent with a North Carolina license plate reading EAC9162.

Anyone with any information about Jones’ whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.