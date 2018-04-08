× Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old man reported missing out of Rockingham County

MADISON, N.C. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a man reported missing out of Rockingham County who may be in danger.

Authorities are looking for 83-year-old Paul Lawrence McBride, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

McBride was last seen at a home in the 1200 block of Odell Street in Madison. The alert was issued early Sunday morning.

McBride has been described as a white male, standing 5’7” and weighing about 125 pounds with brown eyes and short gray hair.

Authorities said he may be headed to Ferrum, Va. in a 1998 black Nissan Altima with a North Carolina license plate reading BKK9380.

Anyone with any information on McBride’s whereabouts can call Madison police at (336) 548-6097.