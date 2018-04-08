× Pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by minivan in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a minivan Saturday night in Greensboro.

Kaneke Habimana, 53, of Greensboro, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital after being hit by a 2012 Dodge caravan, police said in a press release.

The caravan was headed south on Summit Avenue approaching Cone Boulevard at about 10 p.m. when it happened, police said.

There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.