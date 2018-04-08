Navy veteran dies after large explosion in his North Carolina garage

NIXONTON, N.C. — A Navy veteran died after a large explosion in his North Carolina garage, according to WAVY.

T.C. Oneyear was pronounced dead at the scene of his home in the Nixonton community in Pasquotank County on Saturday morning.

Oneyear was carrying a candle into his garage, where there was apparently a buildup of gas, according to deputies. There was a large explosion that knocked him back after he opened the garage door.

The explosion damaged his home and garage, breaking windows and melting siding. Nobody else was hurt.

“I loved the hell out of the guy,” said Dan Serik, a friend of Oneyear’s and spokesman for Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, according to the Daily Advance. “He’s going to be missed.”

Oneyear served in the Navy from 1962 to 1992 and was in the “Brownwater Navy” during the Vietnam War, according to the paper.

The State Bureau of Investigation arson investigator will be assisting with the investigation.