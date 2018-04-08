× Florida woman accused of assaulting 21-month-old son in North Carolina

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. – A Florida woman is in the Lincoln County jail after she was accused of breaking her 21-month-old son’s bones, according to WSOC.

Deputies said that on March 15, they got information from detectives in Florida when Katherine Taylor Kelly, 20, returned there.

Deputies said Kelly took her son to the hospital, where doctors found a fractured forearm and collarbone.

She admitted to the assaults, deputies say. Kelly will face a Lincoln County judge for the first time Monday.