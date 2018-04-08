× Danville police officer shoots, kills suspect after domestic incident early Sunday morning

DANVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating after an officer shot and killed a man who allegedly refused to follow commands.

Police were called to the 2300 block of North Main Street in Danville at about 1 a.m. Sunday in reference to a domestic assault where the attacker allegedly forced his way into a home.

Officers tried to arrest the suspect but said he walked away and ignored their commands to stop. Police said he then got into a car and drove to a nearby wooded area.

From there, police said he again refused orders to show his hands and get out of the car. When he finally got out, he refused to show his hands, according to police.

Police tried to use a Taser on the suspect, but did not make effective contact, authorities said.

Police said the suspect turned to the officers in a threatening manner and he was shot.

Police have not said it the suspect was armed or not.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative assignment, which is standard policy.