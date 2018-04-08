× 1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside North Carolina bar

HICKORY, N.C. – Four people were shot outside a North Carolina bar early Sunday morning and one of them died in the hospital.

WSOC reported that Antonio Knoshjun Watts, 20, died after the shooting at the Vault Bar and Lounge shortly before 2 a.m. in Hickory.

The victim was taken to Frye Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead, according to WBTV.

Three others were treated at hospitals for their injuries. Police said all four of the gunshot victims had been hanging out at the club prior to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and officials have not released details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.