1 injured, several people without home after apartment fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. – One person was taken to the hospital and six others are out of a home after an apartment fire in Burlington on Saturday night.

Crews were called to Colony Apartments at 2008 South Mebane St. shortly after 9:45 p.m. and had the fire under control within about 45 minutes.

Two people were removed from the building. One was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and the other was treated at the scene.

Eight apartment units were damaged after the fire started in the the kitchen of a first floor unit, according to a fire official. The fire was ruled accidental in nature.

About $500,000 in damage was reported to the apartment complex.

Two Burlington firefighters worked the scene and several other crews assisted.

The American Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced.