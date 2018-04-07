× Police search for suspect after chase that started in Greensboro ends with crash in High Point

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – The search is on for a suspect after a police chase started in Greensboro and ended with a crash in High Point.

Authorities said the crash happened near Timberwood Drive and Banbridge Drive behind Furnitureland South.

Greensboro police, High Point police and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the chase.

The chase involved a stolen U-Haul truck, which has been recovered and towed away from the scene of the crash.

