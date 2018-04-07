× North Carolina teacher charged in sex crimes with child

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Wake County teacher is facing charges after being accused of sex crimes involving a child, according to WTVD.

Thomas Jerome Wright, 47, a teacher at Ligon GT Magnet Middle School in Raleigh faces one count of statutory sexual offense and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

The suspect was arrested by Garner police and suspended pending an investigation. School principal Gretta Dula informed parents in a message Friday evening.

“I have to inform you of an upsetting situation, and I wanted to make sure that you heard this news from me first,” Dula wrote. “I have been informed that a teacher at our school, Thomas Wright, was charged today for taking indecent liberties with a child.”

Dula said that based on information from the Wake County District Attorney’s Office, the charge is not related to a student at the school. She said school staff is working with law enforcement agencies in the investigation.