× Man trying to kill insects with flames sets his house on fire

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A man in Ohio burned his house down after using a flammable device to kill bugs inside the home.

WKEF reported that crews were called to the residence in Miamisburg on Thursday where investigators said the fire started on the home’s second floor.

The homeowner told authorities that he was trying to kill insects that were inside.

Everyone inside was able to safely escape with no injuries. About $20,000 worth of damage was reported.

“We always recommend to have a professional if you have a rodent or insect problem to alleviate that problem and not to use open flames,” said Miami Valley Fire District Chief Steve Meadows.