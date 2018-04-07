× Man accused of knocking down woman, stealing her purse outside Davidson Co. grocery store arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A man accused of knocking a woman down outside a Davidson County grocery store and stealing her purse last month has been arrested.

Brandon Eric Jacobs, 31, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Thursday after High Point police found him while responding to a shoplifting call at a Sheetz gas station on Main Street.

The suspect is accused of knocking the victim down outside the Food Lion at 10479 N NC Highway 109 on March 12 and taking her purse. The victim was not hospitalized.

Jacobs was charged with common law robbery and jailed in Guilford County under a $100,000 secured bond. He has court planned for next month in Lexington.

Deputies found the white truck that he allegedly left the scene in a day after the crime.