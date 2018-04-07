Hundreds without power in Greensboro after tree takes down power lines near Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Hundreds of people in Greensboro are without power Saturday afternoon after a tree took down some power lines near the Friendly Center shopping center.

Nearly 700 Duke Energy customers in the area were without power as of about 3:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Duke Energy’s website.

Power is expected to be restored by about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The tree fell behind the Harris Teeter grocery store near Northline Avenue and took down power lines at about 2 p.m.

The incident caused Northline Avenue to close from Pembroke to Hobbs roads.