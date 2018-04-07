× Homicide investigation underway after body found in NC woods; suspect wanted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found in a wooded area of Charlotte.

WSOC reported that a K-9 unit found the body of 20-year-old Jacob Hernandez off Rhyne Station Road in west Charlotte. He had been reported missing on Thursday.

The victim was shot in the 4200 block of South Boulevard and was dumped in the woods 12 miles away, police said.

Police are looking for Joel Melendez Suarez, 18, in connection with the killing.

Detectives have a warrant out for Suarez that charges him with murder. Suarez has not been arrested.