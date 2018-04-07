× Get ready to argue about this story: USA Today names the best beach in North Carolina

Get ready to argue about this story.

USA Today has named the best beach in North Carolina – and its Emerald Isle.

“Situated on the western end of Bogue Banks, Emerald Isle features 12 miles of largely undeveloped shoreline offering stunning views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Bogue Inlet, the magazine said. “While plenty of beach goers come simply to soak up the sun, the beach and Bogue Inlet Pier are popular for fishing as well.”

Oak Island Beach came in second, followed by Holden Beach, Atlantic Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach.

Editors and experts selected the initial 20 nominees and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote, according to USA Today.