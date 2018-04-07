Freeze warning on Sunday morning across the Piedmont

A freeze warning will be in effect for Forsyth, Guilford, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning remains in effect from 5 to 9 a.m. Sunday and includes Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Graham, Lexington, Thomasville, Asheboro and Archdale.

A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Temperatures have already started to fall from the 50s Saturday morning to the 40s. They will continue to fall as we head toward evening. The rain will gradually begin to transition from rain to sleet and then snow across western Virginia.

The Triad could see less than half an inch of snow across the northern region and less than 0.1″ across the south, if any coating at all.

The forecast clears up for Sunday, but clouds and a small chance for rain return early Monday. Then more sun for the balance of the week.