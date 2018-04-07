× Franklin Graham calls for boycott of Target after drunken man exposes himself in women’s restroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Evangelist Franklin Graham is calling for another boycott against Target after a drunken man exposed himself to a girl in the women’s restroom.

WMAQ reported that the man recently entered the bathroom of a Chicago-area Target store and insisted he had to go to the bathroom.

He went into a stall where a child was, exposed his genitals and left, according to the TV station.

Graham used the incident to urge his followers to boycott the retail stores over its transgender restroom policy.

“Why is anyone shocked?” the North Carolina-based evangelist wrote on Facebook. “Target prides itself in its policy that allows biological men to use women’s restrooms.”

In 2016, Target announced its policy welcoming transgender customers to use the bathroom and changing rooms that align with their gender identity.

Target released the following statement about the incident, according to WMAQ :

“At Target, the safety and security of our guests is critically important to us. Immediately after a guest notified us of this incident, we called law enforcement and provided them with video footage from our store entrance to help with their investigation.”